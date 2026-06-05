Recent Form and MomentumMaria Herrera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) continues to lead the Championship standings with 131 points, having claimed three victories from the opening six races of the 2026 season.



Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) occupies second place on 117 points. The 2025 runner-up remains in search of her first victory of the campaign despite consistently challenging at the front.



Paola Ramos (Klint Racing Team) sits third in the standings on 86 points, 31 behind Neila.

Italian rider Roberta Ponziani (Klint Racing Team) heads into her home round fourth in the Championship, just 10 points behind teammate Ramos.



Muklada Sarapuech (EEST NJT Racing Team) completes the current top five. She is followed by Natalia Rivera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) on 49 points, with Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94 Yamaha) and Chloe Jones (Monster Energy Crescent Yamaha) tied on 45 points.



Team & Rider NewsSixth in the Championship standings, Lucie Boudesseul will miss the Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round after sustaining an injury while competing in the French championship.Historical PerformanceMisano hosted the inaugural WorldWCR round in 2024, where Maria Herrera made history by winning both races of the weekend.



Sara Sanchez (Hadden Racing Team) also enjoyed a strong weekend at the Italian venue, securing podium finishes in both races.Local ColoursItalian fans will have three home riders to support at Misano. Alongside Roberta Ponziani, rookies Martina Guarino (Prata Motor Sport), Arianna Barale (Hadden Racing Team) and Denise Dal Zotto (PATA AG Motorsport Italia) will be looking to achieve their best results of the season on home soil.

