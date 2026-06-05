Malaysia and Thailand moved into the decisive tie in Group B of the ASEAN U19 Boys’ Bank Sumut Championship 2026 when they each scored identical 4-0 wins at the end of their second matchday this evening.

The Malaysians were triumphant over Brunei Darussalam while Thailand surged past Singapore.

Brunei’s Mahmud Khalish Mohd Zaifulizham gave the Malaysians a dream start when he scored an own goal in the 22nd minute before Muhammad Arsyad Mohd Shamsul Aswadi fired in (45th+3) for the score to stand at 2-0 at the break.

Two late goals from Muhammad Ierfan Hafizan Muhammad Hafiz (90th+3) and Muhammad Ilhaam Azani Mohd Azamin three minutes later handed the Malaysians their second win in the group.

In the meantime, Thailand made sure of the decisive showdown with two goals in each half against Singapore.

Peerada Lasawat put Thailand ahead in the 28th minute as Nattakit Pothisri then nailed the second goal with five minutes left of the first half.

Thailand then put the game beyond Singapore’s reach when Sirisaran Chanjaemsai (72nd minute) and Ratchanon Kochaseni (90th+3) found the back of the net.

#AFF

Photo Courtesy #FAM

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