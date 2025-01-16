Phnom Penh Crown FC are leading the charge into the Championship Round of the Cambodian Premier League 2024/25.Only the top six teams at the end of the two-round 11-team league will earn tickets to the Championship Round.After 15 matches, Crown have amassed 41 points from 13 wins and two draws.Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng are second with 40 points from 16 matches, while third is Visakha FC with 35 points from the same number of games.Angkor Tiger are currently fourth, Boeung Ket fifth, and Nagaworld sixth. #AFF#FFC

