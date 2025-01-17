The PGA TOUR’s focus continues to be on the safety and well-being of those affected by the unprecedented natural disaster in Greater Los Angeles. We are grateful for the life-saving efforts of first responders and the tireless work being done to put an end to the tragic wildfires. In collaboration with Genesis, The Riviera Country Club and TGR Live, and out of respect for the unfolding situation, we have determined that the 2025 Genesis Invitational will be played at an alternate location the week of February 10-16. A venue update and additional tournament information will be provided in the coming days.

The PGA TOUR is identifying the most impactful ways the tournament can support the Los Angeles community and the ongoing relief efforts. We encourage fans to join the support at

PGATOUR.COM/SupportLA

.

