Unggul FC are currently perched on perfect on top of the Indonesia Pro Futsal League 2024/25 after scoring four wins from four matches played so far.

After starting the season last December with a 4-3 win over Halus FC, Unggul then went on to beat Mongcongbulo 7-1 and Rafhely 4-3.

And just a few days ago, Unggul chalked another 4-3 victory – this time over Cosmo JNE to garner 12 points from four matches played.

In the meantime, Fafage Vamos are second with ten points from three wins and one draw.

Fafage edged Kuda Laut Nusantara 1-0 in the first game and 8-4 over Tiga Radja United, before being held 1-1 by Cosmo JNE.

In their last game, they overcame Pangsuma 5-1.

On the other hand, defending champions Bintang Timur Surabaya (BTS) are third with one win and two draws for five points but with a game in hand.

After beating Sadakata 6-3, BTS could not followed it up when they drew 2-2 against Black Steel Manokwari and also Kuda Laut Nusantara.

#AFF

#PSSI

Like this: Like Loading...