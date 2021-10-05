Phnom Penh Crown FC took advantage of the slip up of their nearest challengers to stay top of the Championship Round of the 2021 Metfone Cambodian League (MCL) with a four-point lead.

With second-place Preach Khan Reach Svay Rieng and third-place Visakha FC battling to a 2-2 draw, Crown coasted past Tiffy Army 3-0 for the full points.

In the match between Svay Rieng and Visakha FC that was played at the Svay Rieng Stadium, the homesters raced to a 2-0 lead with a rifling shot from Min Ratanak in the 12th minute and then Marie Privat’s close range finish in the 44th minute.

The half would end 2-1 in Svay Rieng’s favour after Ajayi Korede made a fine finish from inside the box before Cristian Alex Santos making sure of the one point with the 71st minute equaliser.

The draw saw Svay Rieng staying second at the table with 36 points from 17 matches played while Visakha are a point behind from 16 games.

In the meantime at the Army Stadium, Crown need not go through any drama as they walked away 3-0 winners off Thiva Brak’s brace (5th and 76th minute) and Orn Chapolin (39th).

The win gave Crown 40 points from 17 matches played as the league heads into the last few matches of the MCL 2021 season.

On the other hand, defending champions Boeung Ket FC failed to close the gap on the leaders when they fell to a 4-2 loss to Nagaworld FC.

The loss for Boeung Ket meant that they are still fourth with 34 points from 17 games while Nagaworld are three points behind from the same number of matches.

2021 METFONE CAMBODIAN LEAGUE

RESULTS

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

Tiffy Army 0-3 Phnom Penh Crown

Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng 2-2 Visakha FC

Nagaworld FC 4-2 Boeung Ket

Kirivong Sok Sen Chey FC 1-6 Angkor Tiger

