Two class wins in invitational race: The GT America racing series contested an invitation race outside its championship classification at Sebring on the first weekend in October. GMG Racing entered an Audi R8 LMS GT2 in the sports car series for GT2, GT3 and GT4 models. Elias Sabo won the GT2 category in both competitions. He scored seventh overall in Florida in the first 40-minute race and sixth in the second.

With a 27-point lead, the Dane Anders Fjordbach and Mark Patterson – an American with South African roots – are the first Pro-Am champions of this race series that is specifically aimed at gentleman drivers. The Belgians Peter Guelinckx/Bert Longin ended the season as runners-up after finishing third in the Pro-Am class in the final race.

Team-mate Mark Patterson only paid attention to bringing his Audi to the finish unscathed at the end. With a 9.1 second advantage he celebrated his and Fjordbach’s fifth victory of the season. This means that the Audi R8 LMS GT2 has won a total of eight of the ten races in the GT2 European Series. With six brands, the grid was better than ever before at the finale.

Teammate Anders Fjordbach took over the No. 33 Audi and improved to third overall in the second half of the race, finishing second in the Pro-Am standings. Third place in this class went to title rivals Peter Guelinckx/Bert Longin from PK Carsport, who also race an Audi R8 LMS GT2. In the second race Anders Fjordbach built up a lead of 40 seconds by the time the drivers changed.