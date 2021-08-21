The Brit will saddle up for his home Grand Prix at Monster Energy Yamaha, alongside Quartararo
It’s been a rollercoaster few weeks for Cal Crutchlow. After officially retiring from competition at the end of 2020, the Brit then returned to race duty with Petronas Yamaha SRT at the Red Bull Ring, subbing for the injured Franco Morbidelli.
Now, the three-time Grand Prix winner is headed for Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP for his upcoming home Grand Prix. Crutchlow is confirmed to replace Maverick Viñales at Silverstone, and will step in as teammate to MotoGP™ Championship leader Fabio Quartararo.
Cal Crutchlow: “It’s a privilege to be a part of Yamaha and to do what originally was supposed to be three races for the Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team, but the plans have changed. I want to thank them and I look forward to riding with the Factory Team.”- www.motogp.com