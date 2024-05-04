Round 2 of the PETRONAS MAM Malaysian Cub Prix Championship, held at the Tangkak Motorsports Complex, saw HONDA ESTREMO YUZY RACING rider, Azroy Hakeem Anuar, clocking the fastest time in CP150 qualifying session 2.

Azroy began his action in qualifying session 1 with a fastest time of 44:912s, placing himself in fourth position behind Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin from PETRONAS SPRINTA YAMAHA MAJU MOTOR with the fastest time of 44:463s in first place, followed by MD Akid Aziz from PETRONAS SPRINTA YAMAHA – CKJ RACING and Shahrol Syazras Shahrol Yuzy from HONDA ESTREMO YUZY RACING with fastest times of 44:507s and 44:803s respectively.

In qualifying session 2, the competition intensified as each rider continued to improve their lap times, resulting in frequent changes in the top position. However, Azroy managed to clock the fastest time of 43:442s, securing the first position.

According to Azroy, “Alhamdulillah, we started with qualifying session 1 earlier in half wet and half dry conditions, and this time we raced in fully dry conditions for session 2. We struggled since morning to find adjustments for both wet and dry conditions, and thankfully everything worked perfectly.”

“I gave it my all to ensure further improvement in lap times, which might be somewhat challenging, but the mechanics will try to find better adjustments than today, and hopefully, we’ll be in the same position tomorrow.”

In second place was Akid with a fastest time of 43:480s.

Kasma recorded the third fastest time at 43:503s.

Top 5 Fastest – Qualifying Session

Round 1

CP150

1. Azroy Hakeem Anuar – HONDA ESTREMO YUZY RACING (43:442s)

2. Md Akid Aziz – PETRONAS SPRINTA YAMAHA – CKJ RACING (43:480s)

3. Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin – PETRONAS SPRINTA YAMAHA MAJU MOTOR (43:503s)

4. Shahrol Syazras Shahrol Yuzy – HONDA ESTREMO YUZY RACING (43:624s)

5. Nazirul Izzat Md Bahauddin – PETRONAS SPRINTA YAMAHA MAJU MOTOR (43:664s)

CP125 A

1. Md Syamil Amsyar Md Iffende – PETRONAS SPRINTA YAMAHA – 31 RACING (45:798s)

2. Abdullah Qayyum Abd Razak – JETRON YAMAHA YYPANG RACING TEAM (45:942s)

3. Md Norhakim Md Norhafizullah – ONEXOX TKKR RACING TEAM (45:964s)

4. Md Irfan Haykhal Amidi – HONDA KC RACING (45:975s)

5. Md Shafiq Ezzariq – JETRON YAMAHA YYPANG RACING TEAM (46:018s)

CP125 B

1. Danial Johan YAMAHA KUL ONEXOX TKKR RACING TEAM (46:067s)

2. Md Farish Iqmal Khayrul Elyas HONDA JHR HONDA KC RACING (46:270s)

3. Md Adam Haikal Jahar YAMAHA JHR PETRONAS SPRINTA YAMAHA – 31 RACING (46:324s)

4. Arash Tsunami Kamarudin YAMAHA SGR YAMAHA TEKHNE AHM MOTOR SPORTS (46:434s)

5. Md Aliff Danial Md Asri YAMAHA JHR PETRONAS SPRINTA YAMAHA MAJU MOTOR (46:526s)

Wira KBS

1. Md Adib Arsyad Md Hisam – YAMAHA ESTREMO 27 RACING (46:615s)

2. Farres Putra Md Fadhil – PETRONAS SPRINTA YAMAHA – 31 RACING (46:669s)

3. Md Al Syakir Zufayri – WINBOX KM+ AXLA (46:928s)

4. Adi Putra Anahar – HONDA KC RACING (46:974s)

5. Md Iman Fahmi Senin – WINBOX KM+ AXLA (47:270s)

