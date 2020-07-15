With all rounds of the 2020 PETRONAS Malaysian Cub Prix Championship slated to be held on permanent race facilities, Idemitsu Honda Yuzy Racing team principal Shahrol Yuzy Ahmad Zaini is advising his riders to race smart in order to capitalize on the opportunities.

“The races this year will all be conducted on permanent tracks like Sepang, Tangkak and Kuala Terengganu because the new SOP dictates that we cannot have spectators on the stands.

“Racing at permanent facilities is the only way the organizers can ensure that,” explained Yuzy.

“As soon as the new calendar was released on Monday, fans have been asking if this will be an advantage for the Honda bikes.

“Of course, the characteristics of the Honda RS150, especially in the CP150 class, makes it particularly nimble and powerful on wide sweeping circuits with loads of rolling speed.

“However, our riders must also learn to race strategically to make full use of the track and the bike.”

“As we count down the days to the start of the season, I have been emphasizing on the need to adopt a fluid race strategy with our team’s riders.

“You can be sure our competitors have also given this some thought and I don’t want our team’s riders to count their chickens before they hatch.”

