Thailand advanced to the semifinals of the ASEAN U19 Boys’ Bank Sumut Championship 2026 after beating Malaysia 3-2 in the final, crucial tie of Group B here at the Sumatera Utara Main Stadium in Deli Serdang.

Pichaiya Kongsri was on a double (21st and 79th minute penalty) as Pirada Larsawat hit the other in the 42nd minute of play for the win.

The Malaysians were on target through Amar Imran Uzaini Ashadi in the 13th minute and Arsyad Shamsul Aswadi (45’+3).

In the meantime, Singapore completed their Group B fixtures with a 4-0 hammering of Brunei Darussalam.

The scorers for Singapore were Rae Bal Junwen Peh (42nd minute), Uchenna Emmanuel Ezlakor (44th), Andy Reedqy Muhammad Hasyim (50th) and Muhammad Liska Haaziq Iskandar (64th).

#AFF

Photo Courtesy #FAT

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