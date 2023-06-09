Round 4 of PETRONAS Malaysian Cub Prix Championship will be back at Sepang International Circuit this weekend. Md Akid Aziz of PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha – CKJ Racing will continue his efforts to further enhance his position.

A rider who began his riding career in the One-Make series, Akid is one of the many Cub Prix riders who has portrayed progressive developments in the national championship. In 2017, Akid celebrated victory when he reigned champion for the CP125 race category before he went on to a higher level. In 2018, 2019 and 2021, Akid went on with continuous growth when he took third place overall.

Last year, Akid managed to make it to the podium only once; nevertheless, he returned this season with a much better performance.

In Round 2 which was held at Jempol circuit, he marked the second spot on the podium, and in Round 3 at Jasin, he concluded with a celebratory mark at the top spot. Although it is still early to determine, Akid, however, has showcased strength on a technical circuit.

Commenting on the race, Akid said, “To me, the Jasin circuit has quite good grips. The surface is smooth and clean. Therefore, although it is wet, the grip nevertheless gave me the advantage. My machine at that time was also in its best condition and although there were minor setbacks, I was able to retain my position at the top spot.”

“One of the advantages of being in this new team would be my teammates who are highly experienced. With that, I am able to have open conversations about my limitations and also the problems that I am facing.

“Together, we strive to work towards a possible solution. With an experienced team too, the preparations of my machine are done to optimise its capacities.

“For the Sepang circuit, I am pretty sure that it would be highly competitive but I am also confident with my team’s abilities to work on the setbacks that we faced during Round 3.”

