Andrea Dovizioso is now officially a MotoGP™ Legend! The 2004 125ccc World Champion and three-time MotoGP™ runner up was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley on Thursday as Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta presented the Italian with his MotoGP™ Legend Medal.

The Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello provided the perfect backdrop as a venue Dovizioso has reigned in MotoGP™, and there was a packed house present for the ceremony.