Malaysia completed their challenge in the 2023 ASEAN Para Games (APG) with 50 gold medals – surpassing the targeted 33 gold medals that were set prior.

After picking up 47 gold medals at the end of the five days of competition yesterday, the Malaysian camp then steered to another three gold medals earlier today through the sport of badminton.

Muhammad Ikhwan, who is part of the Malaysian Para athletes that are being sponsored by Allianz through the National Sports Council, delivered two gold medals in the sport of badminton.

The shuttler was triumphant in the Men’s Singles (WH1) before Muhammad Ikhwan then partnered with Noor Azwan for another gold medal in the Men’s Doubles (WH1/WH2).

Mohd Amin Burhanuddin delivered another gold medal in the Men’s Singles (SL4) to complete another golden outing for the Malaysian camp at the biennial meet.

