#Lazada and POP MART take centre stage Lazada Run returns to Malaysia for the second time, bringing energy, colour and community to Cyberjaya



The energy was unmistakable this morning as Lazada Run made its return to Malaysia turning Cyberjaya into a vibrant celebration of fitness, community and the Malaysia Boleh spirit. Held during the Hari Sukan Negara weekend, the event drew over 7,000 seasoned runners, running enthusiasts, first-time participants and families from across the country.

The Lazada Run reflects Lazada’s ‘Always Better’ commitment, underscoring the eCommerce platform’s growing role in fostering community engagement beyond online shopping, uniting Malaysians through shared experiences that combine lifestyle and creativity.

Hannah Yeoh, Minister of Youth and Sports Malaysia, graced and officiated the event as the Guest of Honour and presented prizes to all the winners. Her presence reflected exactly what Malaysians continue to aspire toward – an active, connected and spirited nation that celebrates health, friendship and togetherness through sports.

Participants laced up across four categories – the 21KM Half Marathon, 10KM, 5KM Lazada Run and the lively Lazada × POP MART 5KM, which stood out for its colourful costumes and character-themed creativity.

A uniquely Malaysian flavour While the competitive runners focused on clocking their best times, the morning was just as much about families and friends enjoying a festive atmosphere. The Voucher Snatch activity added laughter along the 5KM course, while the Post-Race Shopping Village became a lively gathering spot where participants and supporters explored booths, sampled products and connected with brands.

Adding even more adrenaline, the Cart Dash challenge had participants racing against the clock in a checkout shopping cart style showdown, with cheers and laughter echoing as the fastest dashers walked away with bragging rights and rewards.

The Lazada × POP MART 5KM was one of the day’s most talked-about highlights, blending movement with imaginative self-expression. The Best Dressed Contest saw Malaysians channel their favourite POP MART characters, while the POP MART booth drew lines of fans eager for giveaways and photo ops.

The booth’s centrepiece – the vibrant IP Twinkle Twinkle installation – captivated runners and supporters alike, making it a favourite backdrop for photos and adding a splash of playfulness to the event.

Lazada Run 2025 brought this to life in Cyberjaya, uniting Malaysians in a vibrant celebration of health, fun and community spirit.

Kaya Qin, Chief Executive Officer, Lazada Malaysia, said the event reflected Lazada’s vision of bringing people together through experiences rooted in trust and creativity.

“When Lazada steps into spaces like this, we bring the same creativity we use online – to make experiences more engaging, more inclusive, and a lot more fun,” she said. “What makes today truly special is that the finish line wasn’t the end. It was just the beginning – a place where runners became part of a community that celebrates both achievement and joy.”

The event was supported by adidas as Official Apparel Partner, ensuring runners were equipped with high-performance singlets, while 21KM finishers proudly earned exclusive adidas tees.



COMPETITIVE RACE RESULTS:

Men’s 21.1km

Samson Karega (Kenya) 1:16:55

Edan Syah (Malaysia) 1:17:20

Nur’Abid Khafiz (Malaysia) 1:18:56



Women’s 21.1km

Michelle Ng (Malaysia) 1:37:00

Dorene Tan (Malaysia) 1:40:08

Lynil Quebec Martinez (Philippines) 1:42:37



Men’s 10km

Maitha Onemus Mathangu (Kenya) 30:33

Ngetich Miller Kipruto (Kenya) 31:48

Gautham Vadivelu (Malaysia) 32:03



Women’s 10km

Gacheru Ruth Wanijku (Kenya) 37:53

Linh Vu (Vietnam) 38:08

Tea Su Hua (Malaysia) 41:18

