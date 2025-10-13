SHANGHAI, CHINA – OCTOBER 12: Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand poses with the trophy during the award ceremony after winning the final round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025 at Shanghai Qizhong Garden Golf Club on October 12, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Hu Chengwei/Getty Images)

Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul became the first repeat winner of the 2025 LPGA Tour when the Thai star outlasted Japan’s Minami Katsu in a five-hole playoff at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

An exciting final day at Qizhong Garden Golf Club came to a fitting climax at the fifth extra hole, played at the par-four 10th, when Thitikul made birdie from three feet after a stunning approach shot – denying Katsu her maiden LPGA victory.

The duo had ended 72 holes of regulation play tied on 24-under-par 264, with Thitikul making up a two-shot deficit with a closing 63 to Katsu’s 65.

Katsu had extended her lead to four shots at the 13th hole, but Thitikul responded with three birdies in a row from 14 to 16.

The Thai player drew level with an eagle at the par-five 17th when she found the green in two and nailed a downhill, right-to-left putt, after the Japanese player had chipped in for birdie.

The playoff saw both players trade pars for the first four holes.

On the second extra hole at the par-four 18th, Thitikul made a remarkable par save after finding water off the tee, hitting her third shot to inside three feet of the pin.

The victory was Thitikul’s sixth on the LPGA Tour and second of the season following the Mizuho Americas Open, and helped ease the disappointment of a four-putt final hole meltdown in her last start at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

“To be able to win again, I mean, for multiple times this year, is just like really amazing. I just kept telling myself, whatever happens in dramatic events, I need to earn it by myself. The winner is just only one player and I have to earn it by myself, and then when it’s my time, I will want to be in that moment again,” said Thitikul, who was joint fifth last year.

Katsu, who carded a tournament record 11-under-par 61 in the second round, remained upbeat despite narrowly missing several birdie putts in the playoff.

The 27-year-old has been competing on the LPGA Tour since 2023, with her previous best finish of joint second coming at this year’s AIG Women’s Open.

“Obviously not winning is kind of disappointing, but really happy with how solid I played throughout the week. This year in general, I feel like my game has been really good, so that has given a huge boost to my confidence,” said Katsu, who has eight wins on the Japan LPGA Tour.

If Katsu had won, she would have set a new LPGA record of 27 different winners in a single season.

She would have also set a new mark of six Japanese victories in a season, following Akie Iwai (The Standard Portland Classic), Chisato Iwai (MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba), Rio Takeda (Blue Bay LPGA), Mao Saigo (The Chevron Championship) and Miyu Yamashita (AIG Women’s Open).

Australia’s Minjee Lee was a distant third on 19-under-par 269, two shots ahead of Yamashita, American Jenny Bae and Korea’s Somi Lee.

While defending champion and gallery favourite Ruoning Yin settled for joint 26th place on nine-under-par, there were huge roars for rising Chinese amateur Ying Xu as the 16-year-old turned in a superb performance in her LPGA Tour debut. With rounds of 66, 73, 65 and 68, Xu finished an impressive joint seventh on 16-under-par.

The LPGA Tour heads to Korea next for the BMW Ladies Championship at Pine Beach Golf Links in Haenam county, South Jeolla province.

The tour’s late season Asian swing comprises five straight tournaments, with the fourth stop being the Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club from October 30-November 2.

