– Antonio Felix da Costa cruises to victory on streets of Marrakesh to seal first Formula E win wearing DS TECHEETAH colours
– BMW i Andretti Motorsport back on the podium with Maximilian Guenther securing second spot only metres from the finish line
– Reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne fights off fever with valiant drive through the field to pick-up first podium place of the season
DS TECHEETAH
ANTONIO FELIX DA COSTA
“The win today was down to the team. They gave me an amazing car and we are working together to improve. The race was actually much harder than it looked. I had to be very brave and clever when making any moves. At one point, I had to let Max get really close and push him into using extra energy, while with the second ATTACK MODE I was preventing Andre from getting within touching distance. In the end it worked out perfectly! We planned the race very well and all the work back in Paris paid off. Hats off to JEV today who, despite having a tough week, pulled through with a podium finish for the team.”
BMW I ANDRETTI MOTORSPORT
MAXIMILIAN GUENTHER
“Fighting against both DS TECHEETAH cars today was intense. We managed the race quite well and it got very exciting when JEV overtook me towards the end. We knew we could eventually make a move, as I had an energy advantage over him. But he was defending hard, which was fair play. I think that what JEV did today is impressive. I had more energy compared to him and this made the difference in the final few corners. Also, Antonio was clever in keeping the lead, so congratulations to him!”
DS TECHEETAH
JEAN-ERIC VERGNE
“It was the hardest race of my entire career here at Formula E. Despite not being able to take part in practice yesterday, I had been watching everyone from hospital. I was still not feeling well today, but the team did an excellent job. During the race I just put my head down and gave it my all. When my engineer told me midway through the race that I was in fourth, I could not believe it. I had a good fight with Max near the end… but I was sure he was going to overtake me eventually. I tried to defend second place as much as I could, however I did not have the energy left in the car. I am pleased to be back on the podium.”