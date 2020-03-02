2020 Marrakesh E-prix

– Antonio Felix da Costa cruises to victory on streets of Marrakesh to seal first Formula E win wearing DS TECHEETAH colours

– BMW i Andretti Motorsport back on the podium with Maximilian Guenther securing second spot only metres from the finish line
– Reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne fights off fever with valiant drive through the field to pick-up first podium place of the season
ANTONIO FELIX DA COSTA
“The win today was down to the team. They gave me an amazing car and we are working together to improve. The race was actually much harder than it looked. I had to be very brave and clever when making any moves. At one point, I had to let Max get really close and push him into using extra energy, while with the second ATTACK MODE I was preventing Andre from getting within touching distance. In the end it worked out perfectly! We planned the race very well and all the work back in Paris paid off. Hats off to JEV today who, despite having a tough week, pulled through with a podium finish for the team.”
MAXIMILIAN GUENTHER
“Fighting against both DS TECHEETAH cars today was intense. We managed the race quite well and it got very exciting when JEV overtook me towards the end. We knew we could eventually make a move, as I had an energy advantage over him. But he was defending hard, which was fair play. I think that what JEV did today is impressive. I had more energy compared to him and this made the difference in the final few corners. Also, Antonio was clever in keeping the lead, so congratulations to him!”
JEAN-ERIC VERGNE
“It was the hardest race of my entire career here at Formula E. Despite not being able to take part in practice yesterday, I had been watching everyone from hospital. I was still not feeling well today, but the team did an excellent job. During the race I just put my head down and gave it my all. When my engineer told me midway through the race that I was in fourth, I could not believe it. I had a good fight with Max near the end… but I was sure he was going to overtake me eventually. I tried to defend second place as much as I could, however I did not have the energy left in the car. I am pleased to be back on the podium.”
RACE RESULTS
FINAL CLASSIFICATION
1
Antonio Felix da Costa
DS TECHEETAH
46:52.757s
(28)
2
Maximilian Guenther
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
+11.427s
(19)
3
Jean-Eric Vergne
DS TECHEETAH
+12.034s
(15)
4
Sebastien Buemi
Nissan e.dams
+12.282s
(12)
5
Edoardo Mortara
ROKiT Venturi Racing
+15.657s
(10)
6
Mitch Evans
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
+16.335s
(9)
7
Lucas di Grassi
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
+18.706s
(6)
8
Andre Lotterer
TAG Heuer Porsche
+19.498s
(4)
9
Oliver Rowland
Nissan e.dams
+20.126s
(2)
10
Sam Bird
Envision Virgin Racing
+20.295s
(1)
11
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes-Benz EQ
+20.557s
12
Robin Frijns
Envision Virgin Racing
+22.373s
13
Jerome D’Ambrosio
Mahindra Racing
+22.785s
14
Daniel Abt
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
+25.080s
15
Stoffel Vandoorne
Mercedes-Benz EQ
+25.969s
16
James Calado
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
+26.528s
17
Felipe Massa
ROKiT Venturi Racing
+27.486s
18
Neel Jani
TAG Heuer Porsche
+44.476s
19
Brendon Hartley
GEOX DRAGON
+49.002s
20
Nico Mueller
GEOX DRAGON
+53.075s
21
Oliver Turvey
NIO 333
+59.969s
22
Pascal Wehrlein
Mahindra Racing
+1:13.414s
23
Ma Qing Hua
NIO 333
+1 Lap
DNF
Alexander Sims
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
33 Laps
2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP
DRIVER STANDINGS
Antonio Felix da Costa
DS TECHEETAH
67
Mitch Evans
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
56
Alexander Sims
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
46
Maximilian Guenther
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
44
Lucas di Grassi
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
38
Stoffel Vandoorne
Mercedes-Benz EQ
38
Edoardo Mortara
ROKiT Venturi Racing
32
Jean-Eric Vergne
DS TECHEETAH
31
Oliver Rowland
Nissan e.dams
30
Sam Bird
Envision Virgin Racing
29
Sebastien Buemi
Nissan e.dams
27
Andre Lotterer
TAG Heuer Porsche
25
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes-Benz EQ
18
Pascal Wehrlein
Mahindra Racing
14
Robin Frijns
Envision Virgin Racing
10
James Calado
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
10
Daniel Abt
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
8
Jerome D’Ambrosio
Mahindra Racing
3
Felipe Massa
ROKiT Venturi Racing
2
Brendon Hartley
GEOX DRAGON
2
Oliver Turvey
NIO 333
0
Nico Mueller
GEOX DRAGON
0
Neel Jani
TAG Heuer Porsche
0
Ma Qing Hua
NIO 333
0
2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP
TEAM STANDINGS
DS TECHEETAH
98
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
90
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
66
Nissan e.dams
57
Mercedes-Benz EQ
56
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
46
Envision Virgin Racing
39
ROKiT Venturi Racing
34
TAG Heuer Porsche
25
Mahindra Racing
17
GEOX DRAGON
2
NIO 333
0
