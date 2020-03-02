“It was the hardest race of my entire career here at Formula E. Despite not being able to take part in practice yesterday, I had been watching everyone from hospital. I was still not feeling well today, but the team did an excellent job. During the race I just put my head down and gave it my all. When my engineer told me midway through the race that I was in fourth, I could not believe it. I had a good fight with Max near the end… but I was sure he was going to overtake me eventually. I tried to defend second place as much as I could, however I did not have the energy left in the car. I am pleased to be back on the podium.”