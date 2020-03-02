The mission to unearth new future stars of Malaysian badminton begins this week at three venues as the young turks do battle at three different locations in the first round of the 100PLUS National Junior Badminton Circuit 2020 on 4 -8 March.

Division 1 will see players from Selangor, Kedah, Johor, Penang and Sabah take to the court in Kuala Lumpur, while Division 2, Pahang will be host to Perak, Malacca, Negeri Sembilan and Kuala Lumpur as Putrajaya take up Division 3 as the venue for Sarawak, Kelantan, Terengganu and Perlis.

No doubt, the focus will be for the Under-16 category considering that the majority of the players would have played in the U14 division last year and where they will be eager to show just how much of progress and experience they have garnered.

But no less exciting would be for the U12 category where state teams would be eager to show the latest young talents they have identified and where it will be the perfect ground to gauge their level of competitiveness at the national level.

The second round of the 100PLUS National Junior Badminton Circuit 2020 is scheduled for early July while the Grand Finals of the 100PLUS National Junior Badminton Circuit 2020 will be held in November.

Hafiz Hashim, the head coach of the national U18, commended the commitment of sponsors 100PLUS which is in line with the aspirations of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) to focus more on youth development as to as to give birth to the superstars of tomorrow.

“Under the supervision of Datuk Misbun Sidek as the Director of BAM’s Youth Development, we hope that these players who will play in the 100PLUS National Junior Badminton Circuit 2020 will showcase their best and prove to us why they deserve to be part of the national pool,” said Hafiz, who won the All England title in 2003.

