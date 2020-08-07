Antonio Felix da Costa (PRT) dominates with another lights-to-flag victory at Tempelhof Airport to extend lead in ABB FIA Formula E Championship standings.
DS TECHEETAH driver opens a 68-point gap to nearest rivals Lucas di Grassi (BRA) for Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler and Mercedes-Benz EQ’s Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL).
Former champions Sebastien Buemi (CHE) and di Grassi finish second and third with the Brazilian continuing his fantastic record in Berlin to secure a sixth podium in eight in the German capital.
|
|
|
ANTONIO FELIX DA COSTA (PRT)
|
“It was hard. Seb kept me honest the whole race and there was never a moment where I could stop looking in my mirrors and I had to keep him under control. This momentum and these days are so rare and I know how hard they are to get so I’m so happy that they are coming to me right now. I think day-by-day everyone is just going to get closer and closer so I’m expecting it to be tough the next few races.”
|
|
“The race was closer than I thought. I was unlucky with the first ATTACK MODE as there was a Full Course Yellow and I lost the advantage – that would have probably of changed things. I had to overtake Lucas and wasted some time there, but in terms of pace we weren’t too far off – today we have made a big improvement.”
|
|
|
|
AUDI SPORT ABT SCHAEFFLER
|
“Today’s race showed us just how high the level is. Before we had maybe three of four teams fighting in the first two or three seasons but now it is pretty much everybody. I’ve been fighting Seb [Buemi] since Season 1 but now everybody has a very good car and drives at a very high level. Every team is very professional optimising everything so it is very, very hard to get to the podium so I’m very happy that I finished third.”
|
|
FINAL CLASSIFICATION
|
|
1
|
Antonio Felix da Costa
|
46:19.412s
|
(28)
|
2
|
Sebastien Buemi
|
+3.090s
|
(19)
|
3
|
Lucas di Grassi
|
+8.296s
|
(15)
|
4
|
Robin Frijns
|
+9.239s
|
(12)
|
5
|
Stoffel Vandoorne
|
+9.695s
|
(11)
|
6
|
Sam Bird
|
+10.081s
|
(8)
|
7
|
Oliver Rowland
|
+13.897s
|
(6)
|
8
|
Edoardo Mortara
|
+16.367s
|
(4)
|
9
|
Andre Lotterer
|
+16.893s
|
(2)
|
10
|
Jean-Eric Vergne
|
+20.919s
|
(1)
|
11
|
Alex Lynn
|
+21.288s
|
|
12
|
Mitch Evans
|
+22.157s
|
|
13
|
Rene Rast
|
+22.631s
|
|
14
|
Nico Mueller
|
+23.579s
|
|
15
|
Neel Jani
|
+26.381s
|
|
16
|
Daniel Abt
|
+35.424s
|
|
17
|
Sergio Sette Camara
|
+35.727s
|
|
18
|
Oliver Turvey
|
+36.356s
|
|
19
|
Alexander Sims
|
+42.395s
|
|
20
|
James Calado
|
+52.828s
|
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
Felipe Massa
|
38 Laps
|
|
DNF
|
Maximilian Guenther
|
27 Laps
|
|
DNF
|
Nyck de Vries
|
15 Laps
|
|
DSQ
|
Jerome D’Ambrosio
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP
DRIVER STANDINGS
|
|
Antonio Felix da Costa
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
125
|
Lucas di Grassi
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
57
|
Stoffel Vandoorne
|
Mercedes-Benz EQ
|
57
|
Mitch Evans
|
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|
56
|
Sam Bird
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
52
|
Sebastien Buemi
|
Nissan e.dams
|
52
|
Alexander Sims
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
48
|
Andre Lotterer
|
TAG Heuer Porsche
|
45
|
Maximilian Guenther
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
44
|
Oliver Rowland
|
Nissan e.dams
|
36
|
Edoardo Mortara
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
36
|
Jean-Eric Vergne
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
32
|
Nyck de Vries
|
Mercedes-Benz EQ
|
30
|
Robin Frijns
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
22
|
Pascal Wehrlein
|
Mahindra Racing
|
14
|
Jerome D’Ambrosio
|
Mahindra Racing
|
13
|
James Calado
|
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|
10
|
Daniel Abt
|
NIO 333
|
8
|
Felipe Massa
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
2
|
Brendon Hartley
|
GEOX DRAGON
|
2
|
Rene Rast
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
1
|
Oliver Turvey
|
NIO 333
|
0
|
Nico Mueller
|
GEOX DRAGON
|
0
|
Neel Jani
|
TAG Heuer Porsche
|
0
|
Ma Qing Hua
|
NIO 333
|
0
|
Alex Lynn
|
Mahindra Racing
|
0
|
Sergio Sette Camara
|
GEOX DRAGON
|
0
|
|
|
|
2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP
TEAM STANDINGS
|
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
157
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
92
|
Nissan e.dams
|
88
|
Mercedes-Benz EQ
|
87
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
74
|
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|
66
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
66
|
TAG Heuer Porsche
|
45
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
38
|
Mahindra Racing
|
27
|
GEOX DRAGON
|
2
|
NIO 333
|
0
Like this:
Like Loading...