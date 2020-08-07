Antonio Felix da Costa (PRT) dominates with another lights-to-flag victory at Tempelhof Airport to extend lead in ABB FIA Formula E Championship standings.
DS TECHEETAH driver opens a 68-point gap to nearest rivals Lucas di Grassi (BRA) for Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler and Mercedes-Benz EQ’s Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL).
Former champions Sebastien Buemi (CHE) and di Grassi finish second and third with the Brazilian continuing his fantastic record in Berlin to secure a sixth podium in eight in the German capital.
DS TECHEETAH
ANTONIO FELIX DA COSTA (PRT)
“It was hard. Seb kept me honest the whole race and there was never a moment where I could stop looking in my mirrors and I had to keep him under control. This momentum and these days are so rare and I know how hard they are to get so I’m so happy that they are coming to me right now. I think day-by-day everyone is just going to get closer and closer so I’m expecting it to be tough the next few races.”
NISSAN E.DAMS
SEBASTIEN BUEMI (CHE)
“The race was closer than I thought. I was unlucky with the first ATTACK MODE as there was a Full Course Yellow and I lost the advantage – that would have probably of changed things. I had to overtake Lucas and wasted some time there, but in terms of pace we weren’t too far off – today we have made a big improvement.”
AUDI SPORT ABT SCHAEFFLER
LUCAS DI GRASSI (BRA)
“Today’s race showed us just how high the level is. Before we had maybe three of four teams fighting in the first two or three seasons but now it is pretty much everybody. I’ve been fighting Seb [Buemi] since Season 1 but now everybody has a very good car and drives at a very high level. Every team is very professional optimising everything so it is very, very hard to get to the podium so I’m very happy that I finished third.”
RACE RESULTS
FINAL CLASSIFICATION
1
Antonio Felix da Costa
46:19.412s
(28)
2
Sebastien Buemi
+3.090s
(19)
3
Lucas di Grassi
+8.296s
(15)
4
Robin Frijns
+9.239s
(12)
5
Stoffel Vandoorne
+9.695s
(11)
6
Sam Bird
+10.081s
(8)
7
Oliver Rowland  
+13.897s
(6)
8
Edoardo Mortara
+16.367s
(4)
9
Andre Lotterer
+16.893s
(2)
10
Jean-Eric Vergne
+20.919s
(1)
11
Alex Lynn  
+21.288s
12
Mitch Evans
+22.157s
13
Rene Rast
+22.631s
14
Nico Mueller
+23.579s
15
Neel Jani
+26.381s
16
Daniel Abt
+35.424s
17
Sergio Sette Camara
+35.727s
18
Oliver Turvey
+36.356s
19
Alexander Sims
+42.395s
20
James Calado
+52.828s
 
DNF
Felipe Massa
38 Laps
DNF
Maximilian Guenther
27 Laps
DNF
Nyck de Vries
15 Laps
DSQ
Jerome D’Ambrosio
2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP
DRIVER STANDINGS
Antonio Felix da Costa
DS TECHEETAH
125
Lucas di Grassi
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
57
Stoffel Vandoorne
Mercedes-Benz EQ
57
Mitch Evans
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
56
Sam Bird
Envision Virgin Racing
52
Sebastien Buemi
Nissan e.dams
52
Alexander Sims
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
48
Andre Lotterer
TAG Heuer Porsche
45
Maximilian Guenther
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
44
Oliver Rowland
Nissan e.dams
36
Edoardo Mortara
ROKiT Venturi Racing
36
Jean-Eric Vergne
DS TECHEETAH
32
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes-Benz EQ
30
Robin Frijns
Envision Virgin Racing
22
Pascal Wehrlein
Mahindra Racing
14
Jerome D’Ambrosio
Mahindra Racing
13
James Calado
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
10
Daniel Abt
NIO 333
8
Felipe Massa
ROKiT Venturi Racing
2
Brendon Hartley
GEOX DRAGON
2
Rene Rast
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
1
Oliver Turvey
NIO 333
0
Nico Mueller
GEOX DRAGON
0
Neel Jani
TAG Heuer Porsche
0
Ma Qing Hua
NIO 333
0
Alex Lynn
Mahindra Racing
0
Sergio Sette Camara
GEOX DRAGON
0
2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP
TEAM STANDINGS
DS TECHEETAH
157
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
92
Nissan e.dams
88
Mercedes-Benz EQ
87
Envision Virgin Racing
74
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
66
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
66
TAG Heuer Porsche
45
ROKiT Venturi Racing
38
Mahindra Racing
27
GEOX DRAGON
2
NIO 333
0
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR