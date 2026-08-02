Cambodia coach Koji Gyotoku will look to overcome his young squad’s inconsistency to pick up a first win at the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 when they take on Timor-Leste in Group A in Phnom Penh later this evening..

Neither side has managed to claim a point so far in the competition but the Japanese tactician is hopeful his side can put in a strong performance against the Qualifying Play-off winners.

“We have a young squad, and some of the players are experiencing an international competition of this level for the first time,” said Gyotoku. “Their condition and emotions can therefore vary from day to day.

“Sometimes they feel comfortable, while on other days they may find things more difficult. However, ahead of tomorrow’s match, the players appear to be in good condition.”

Cambodia lost their ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ opener against Singapore to a stoppage time strike from Ilhan Fandi while a fast-starting Indonesia condemned Gyotoku’s team to a second loss in Bogor last Monday.

Those two defeats leave Cambodia in fourth place in the five-nation standings but the former Nepal boss stressed he was focused on much more than the outcome of the game at Morodok Techo National Stadium.

“The match is not only about winning or losing,” he said. “It is also important to see how each player performs because their displays could determine whether they are selected for future matches and tournaments.

“The players therefore have to show their qualities and make the most of this opportunity.

“Timor-Leste held Indonesia during the first half before conceding several goals after the interval. From what we observed, they have considerable speed and are dangerous when launching counter-attacks.

“We expect them to make some tactical changes for tomorrow’s game. We will remain mindful of those qualities and prepare accordingly.”

Timor-Leste have put in several encouraging performances so far but have yet to secure a point or score a goal during their three appearances in the 2026 edition after losses to Vietnam, Singapore and Indonesia.

The performance against Indonesia was particular noteworthy as Zé Pedro’s side held their neighbours goalless until late in the match despite playing for more than 75 minutes with 10 players following Jackson Fowler’s sending off.

“We have a young team, and one of our main reasons for entering this tournament was to compete, grow and develop,” said Zé Pedro. “I believe we have been doing that since our opening match.

“We will continue with that process tomorrow because I believe in this group of players. They have performed well and are contributing to the development of this young team, both for the present and the future. I believe we will continue improving.” – aseanutdfc.com

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