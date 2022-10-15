Muhammad Darwisy Hafiy has set no targets or high expectations in the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships 2022 (AJBC) Qualifying Round 5 at the Universiti Sains Malaysia Sports Complex.

The 12-year-old Year 6 pupil at SK Seri Penanti In Bukit Mertajam, Penang, however, says he has only one wish in the AJBC which is well underway today.

“This is my first appearance in a big tournament and I’m nervous,” said Darwisy. “But I’m excited too. I need the exposure and experience here.”

Darwisy is also down to compete in the boys’ Under-13 doubles competition alongside his older brother Muhammad Danish Hakimi, 14, and the pair are ready for the challenge.

The duo’s father Mohd Syamsuri echoed: “The Allianz Junior Championships is an ideal stage for my children to play and enjoy. They need to start here and gain experience.”

