A mission of discovery is in store when the FIA European Rally Championship heads to Italy this week (3 – 5 July) for a Rally di Roma Capitale with a difference.

Featuring untried mountainous stages to the northeast and east of the Eternal City and a new base in Rome’s EUR district, a record-breaking entry is geared up for a Rally di Roma Capitale not to be missed.

An incredible 85 crews will be eligible for ERC points on the all-asphalt event – including a record 39 in Rally2 cars – with Andrea Mabellini, Teemu Suninen, Michelin-supplied defending European champion Miko Marczyk and MRF-shod Simone Tempestini among the leading seeds.

The ERC’s popularity and appeal are also underlined by a 16-car FIA ERC3 line-up and a staggering 30 cars in FIA ERC4, including 16 in FIA Junior ERC. In addition, the FIA Master ERC category has attracted seven entries, while 10 crews are preparing to chase the incentives on offer in the ERC Fiesta Rally3 Trophy.

Mabellini, who finished second to double European champion Giandomenico Basso on Rally di Roma Capitale last season, is among the favourites to win the new-look event alongside co-driver Virginia Lenzi.

“It’s a totally different rally, a new race for everybody,” the 26-year-old Italian said. “The stages are new, the Tarmac is more abrasive and it will not be easy. It’s going to be crazy-hot and the entry list is crazy in terms of the level.”

Pirelli-equipped Mabellini is one of four Rally2 drivers entered under the Lancia Corse HF banner along with two-time event winner and quadruple Italian champion Andrea Crugnola, and WRC2 frontrunners Nikolay Gryazin and Yohan Rossel.

As a five-time ERC event winner, Gryazin knows better than most what it takes to be successful at European level – and the tough competition he’ll face.

The 28-year-old, who will drive a Lancia Ypsilon Rally2 HF Integrale on Hankook tyres, said: “The competition in the ERC is very strong. There are a lot of talented drivers and experienced teams, and the level gets higher every year. To be at the front, you need to perform at your best from the first stage to the last.”

Meanwhile, Rally di Roma Capitale will additionally host an exciting new contest between Fédération Française du Sport Automobile (FFSA) and Automobile Club d’Italia (ACI). Two teams of six crews have been formed for the inaugural National Match Rally with points, prizes and bragging rights up for grabs.

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