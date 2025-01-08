The upcoming edition of Asia’s crown jewel – the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027™ – will take place from 7 January to 5 February 2027, across three cities – the Kingdom’s capital Riyadh, Jeddah and Al Khobar, marking the two-year countdown to the 19th edition of the Continent’s most prestigious men’s football tournament.

A total of five stadiums in Riyadh will host the Continent’s elite: the King Fahd Sports City Stadium, the King Saud University Stadium, Imam Mohammed Ibn Saud University Stadium, Kingdom Arena and the Al Shabab Stadium.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_asian_cup.html/news/dates-for-afc-asian-cup-saudi-arabia-2027%E2%84%A2-recommended

#AFF

#AFC

Like this: Like Loading...