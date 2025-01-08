The FA of Indonesia (PSSI) have officially announced Patrick Kluivert as the new head coach of the Indonesian national team.

The Dutchman is on a two-year contract from 2025 to 2027 with an option for an extension.

Kluivert is a legend for the Dutch team, where he had previously played for Ajax Amsterdam, AC Milan, Barcelona, ​​CF Valencia, Newcastle United, PSV and Lille.

He started as an assistant coach at AZ Alkmaar, NEC Nigmegen, and Brisbane Roar before winning the Beloften Eredivisie (Reserve League) with Jong Twente.

Kluivert is expected to be officially introduced by PSSI on 12 January 2025.

#AFF

#PSSI

Like this: Like Loading...