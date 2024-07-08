In the men’s competition, Magnus Ditlev (DEN) crosses the finish line first after 7:23:24 hours and winning for the third time in a row and sets a new long distance triathlon world best time. Lukasz Woijt (GER) was the fastest athlete in the swimming discipline and took an early lead. After transitioning onto the bike course at around about 16.6 km, Ditlev took the lead and has held it ever since. Unfortunately, Patrick Lange, Germany’s favorite for today’s win, had to drop out of the race due to an injury suffered during the first discipline. Thomas Bishop (GBR) wins second place in only his second full distance raceand sets a new fastest-ever British long distance triathlon time of 7:37:54. The third place on the podium goes to Rudy Von Berg (USA, 7:38:30).

In the women’s race, Anne Haug (GER, Bayreuth) absolutely dominated and wins the famous Challenge Roth 2024 with an amazing time of 8:02:38 hours, setting a new women’s long distance triathlon world’s best time, beating the current world’s best time by 6 minutes. She was in the leader’s group from the start and took over the lead from Abi Bedwell (GBR) shortly after the bike transition. Laura Philipp (GER, 08:14:13) secured second place, moving up a podium spot from last year’s bronze medal. Third place goes to Els Visser (NED, 08:24:47).

Results Men Results Women 1 | Magnus Ditlev (DEN); 7:23:24 1 | Anne Haug (GER); 8:02:38 2 | Thomas Bishop (GBR); 7:37:54 2 | Laura Philipp (GER); 08:14:13 3 | Rudy Von Berg (USA); 7:38:30 3 | Els Visser (NED); 08:24:47

