TAKING advantage of the weekend holidays, thousands of spectators and fans braved the soaring heat and thronged the finishing venue of Stage 2 of the PETRONAS Le Tour de Langkawi 2020 in Kerteh here today.

A plethora of sporting and community events including exhibitions and sale of the local agricultural produce were activated from the morning to entice local community and guests to join the celebration as LTdL celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Kerteh, among the regular venues of the race since 1996, hosted the finish venue for Stage 2 from Batu Buruk in Kuala Terengganu today, the race’s longest stage covering a total distance of 175.5km.

From booths selling race merchandise, food as well as agricultural products, the finish venue was a hive of activity as thousands of visitors made their way to the venue and enjoyed a full day of fun and excitement.

Organisers Human Voyage has lined up elaborate community and fun activities at all start and finish venues in this year’s race in conjunction with the race’s 25th edition celebration. The race proper was flagged off in Kuching on Friday and ends on February 14 in Langkawi.