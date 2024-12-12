It was all square on the second matchday of Group B of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024.Indonesia had to be content with a 3-3 draw in Surakarta as the Philippines were held to a 1-1 draw by Myanmar in Manila.At the Manahan Stadium, Indonesia had to two goals from Muhammad Ferarri to thank for their 3-3 draw against Laos.The visiting Laotians grabbed the lead in the ninth minute through Phousomboun Panyavong before Kadek Arel replied with the equaliser three minutes later.But Laos took just a minute to restore their advantage off Phathana Phommathep as Muhammad Ferarri drew level for Indonesia in the 18th minute.

With the score at 2-2 into the second half, Muhammad Ferarri then gave Indonesia the lead for the first time in the game in the 72minute only for Laos to storm back for the equaliser through Peter Phanthavong just five minutes later.

Meanwhile, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, Myanmar went ahead in the 25th minute through Maung Maung Lwin before Bjorn Kristensen scored from the spot in the 72nd minute for the draw.

#AFF

#PSSI

#LFF

#PFF

Like this: Like Loading...