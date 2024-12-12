Stallion Laguna F.C. has overturned two previous winless campaigns, nipping club titan Kaya F.C.-Iloilo, 1-0, in the final of the 2024 Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Coca-Cola Women’s Cup on Monday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.National team standout Chandler McDaniel took matters quick, winning the championship for her club in the second minute of the game by shooting a powerful strike from thirty yards off the dribble that was beyond the reach of veteran keeper Inna Palacios.Despite the early goal, the final was befitting to be the most competitive match all season, as Kaya tried its best to create chances despite Stallion’s high pressing on defense and Olivia McDaniel’s excellent stewardship between the sticks.After numerous chances, Kaya veteran Shelah Cadag had a clear shot inside the box in the final possession but was ably deflected by Kala McDaniel.The championship marked Stallion’s first major trophy since topping the United Football League table in 2013 by its men’s team.Stallion’s women’s side also completed a total turnaround from their winless stints in the 2022 Women’s Cup and 2023 Women’s League, topping this season’s table by winning twelve points in five games with a dominant +30 goal difference.”The PFF family warmly congratulates Stallion Laguna F.C. for this monumental championship,” commended PFF President John Anthony Gutierrez. “Their journey from zero to being the new football heroes is a testament of the power of women to overcome great challenges. Their victory is surely a huge boost for the development of our World Cup quality national women’s program.”Chandler McDaniel, who has s.orgcored six international goals for the women’s national team, was named Most Valuable Player.Mexican Julissa Cisneros of Kaya topped the score board with eleven goals to win the Golden Boot while her teammate Hali Long won Best Defender.Stallion’s Katrina Wetherell of the United States and Olivia McDaniel were named Best Midfielder and Best Goalkeeper, respectively.Tuloy F.C. earned a consolation with the Fair Play Award while Manila Digger completed the podium as second runner-up. – www.pff.org.ph #AFF

Like this: Like Loading...