Deloitte Women’s Premier League 2024 set to return on 9 March

The 23rd season of the Deloitte Women’s Premier League (WPL) is set to return on 9 March 2024, with nine teams battling for honours across 18 matchdays. This follows the withdrawal of the Police Sports Association (PSA) which finished 5th in the 2023 WPL.

The 2024 season will open on 9 March with defending WPL champions, Lion City Sailors, facing Tiong Bahru at 5 pm. Subsequently, at 7.30 pm, Hougang United will take on Tampines Rovers.

