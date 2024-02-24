Game Two of the PacificAus Sports Futsal Series 2024 ended in a 6-2 victory for the Futsalroos after an impressive second-half performance saw them come out on top in an exciting match.

Ethan De Melo, Jordan Guerreiro, Shervin Adeli, Daniel Fornito and Ahmed Sweedan were on the scoresheet for the Futsalroos, with Adeli bagging a brace. Raphael Leai scored both goals for Kurukuru.

Leai has impressed throughout the series so far and also scored Solomon Island’s first international futsal goal in front of home fans in Game One.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/futsalroos-claim-convincing-win-over-solomon-islands-second-game-pacificaus-sports-series

