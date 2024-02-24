Eogene Ewe rode on the valuable experience at the recent SELANGOR Badminton Asia Team Championships to make the final of the men’s singles PETRONAS National Under-21 Championships 2024 here at the Pahang BA Hall in Kuantan.

The 19-year-old who was promoted to BAM’s elite squad just last year, kept calm throughout his campaign today to beat Mohd Haris Sufian Rushdan 21-14, 21-12 in the semifinals in just under 35 minutes.

The Penangite’s opponent in the final is Ng In Qin from Selangor, whom he lost to in the quarterfinals of the National Under-18 Championships in Alor Star last year.

In Qin has been steadily showing his credibility in Pahang this week as he progressed throughout the chart starting from the Round of 128.

In the semifinals, In Qin had to pull out all the stops before he was able to overcome Anson Cheong 21-11, 8-21, 23-21 in a duel that lasted over 80 minutes.

For the record, both top seed Ong Zhen Yi and second-seeded Chua Kim Sheng were waylaid in the Round of 16.

In the meantime, the final of the women’s singles tomorrow will be a clash of the top two seeds when Siti Nurshuhaini takes on Loh Zhi Wei.

No. 1 seed Siti Nurshuhaini Azman had little difficulty booking her place in the final after disposing Eng Ler Qi 21-13, 21-20 in the semifinals in just over half an hour.

On the other hand, Zhi Wei dumped Oo Shan Zi 21-18, 21-10 in 39 minutes for the chance at the title this year.

