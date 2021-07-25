Jake Dennis catapults up to third in the Drivers’ standings of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship after a dominant victory in round 12 at the Heineken® London E-Prix

Despite retiring, Jaguar Racing’s Sam Bird continues to top the Drivers’ standings with 81 points

The race – launched by music’s rising superstar Raye and marking 100 days to go until COP 26 – thrilled under the ExCeL lights before BMW i Andretti’s Dennis was presented with his trophy by English model and actress Cara Delevingne

Nyck de Vries climbed through the pack after starting ninth on the grid to finish second bringing Mercedes-EQ back into contention for the Teams’ title

Pole-sitter Alex Lynn picked up a second career podium finishing third. After challenging Dennis for the lead, a lock-up caused the Mahindra Racing driver to lose time before being overtaken by de Vries

Reigning champion António Félix da Costa of DS TECHEETAH finished eighth, closing the gap to within one point of Bird in the Drivers’ standings

Fastest Lap Group in Qualifying (1 point) André Lotterer – 1:23.900 TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team Julius Baer Pole Position (3 points) Alex Lynn – 1:23.921 Mahindra Racing TAG Heuer Fastest Lap (1 point) René Rast – 1:22.340 Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler

BMW I ANDRETTI MOTORSPORT – JAKE DENNIS “After such a strong qualifying, to now get the win is just sensational. I made a special helmet for this weekend, a British helmet and I’m just over the moon. It was a brilliant job by the whole team. We took a risk with the strategy, we could have played it safe but we felt like we had better pace than Mahindra and it paid off. Because it wasn’t such an energy limited race, I could do five laps fully pushing and this allowed me to create the gap to Lynn. After I saw him make a mistake at turn 10, I thought ‘“here we go for the win’”. I just needed three qualifying type laps and managed to do it and get that 2 second gap and take the win. I’m over the moon.” MERCEDES-EQ FORMULA E TEAM – NYCK DE VRIES “I made use of FANBOOST very well today to secure second place and Alex was very kind in that overtake moment as I think he thought we were a bit stronger at that point in the race. It’s great to come back after a pretty difficult time – partly due to own struggles, but also some things out of our control, so it’s really nice to come back here and score a podium, particularly in the way we did it. We felt strong and competitive yesterday and also from qualifying and the wet running today so very pleased to give this back to the team.” MAHINDRA RACING – ALEX LYNN “It’s a decent job, we got pole – finished third – with solid pace, but we didn’t have enough for Jake & Nyck. We know the race isn’t our strongest forte, so we have got to be happy with that.” RACE RESULTS FINAL CLASSIFICATION 1 Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti Motorsport 46:50.048 (25) 2 Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team +5.341s (18) 3 Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +6.946s (18) 4 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team +10.699s (13) 5 René Rast Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler +11.427s (11) 6 Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler +12.233s (8) 7 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team +17.381s (6) 8 António Félix da Costa DS TECHEETAH +18.457s (4) 9 Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +30.724s (2) 10 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team +38.240s (1) 11 Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +43.475s 12 Jean-Éric Vergne DS TECHEETAH +48.025s 13 Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +51.037s 14 Maximilian Günther BMW i Andretti Motorsport +55.105s 15 Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +57.579s 16 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team +58.624s 17 Joel Eriksson DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT +59.945s 18 Sérgio Sette Câmara DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT +1:00.439s DSQ Sébastien Buemi Nissan e.dams DSQ Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams DNF Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing DNF Sam Bird Jaguar Racing DNF Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing DNF Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 FE Team 2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER STANDINGS Sam Bird Jaguar Racing 81 António Félix da Costa DS TECHEETAH 80 Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti Motorsport 79 Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ 77 Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing 76 Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing 74 Rene Rast Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 72 Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing 70 Jean-Eric Vergne DS TECHEETAH 68 Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 62 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 61 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ 60 Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing 60 Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams 59 Maximilian Günther BMW i Andretti Motorsport 54 Alex Lynn Mahidnra Racing 52 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche 45 Alexander Sims Mahidnra Racing 44 Nico Müller DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 30 Sébastien Buemi Nissan e.dams 20 Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing 17 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team 13 Sérgio Sette Câmara DRAGON / PESNKE AUTOSPORT 12 Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 FE Team 5 Joel Eriksson DRAGON / PESNKE AUTOSPORT 0 2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM STANDINGS DS TECHEETAH 148 Envision Virgin Racing 146 Jaguar Racing 141 Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 137 Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 134 BMW i Andretti Motorsport 133 TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 106 Mahindra Racing 96 ROKiT Venturi Racing 91 Nissan e.dams 79 DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 42 NIO 333 FE TEAM 18

