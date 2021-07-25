Jake Dennis catapults up to third in the Drivers’ standings of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship after a dominant victory in round 12 at the Heineken® London E-Prix
Despite retiring, Jaguar Racing’s Sam Bird continues to top the Drivers’ standings with 81 points
The race – launched by music’s rising superstar Raye and marking 100 days to go until COP 26 – thrilled under the ExCeL lights before BMW i Andretti’s Dennis was presented with his trophy by English model and actress Cara Delevingne
Nyck de Vries climbed through the pack after starting ninth on the grid to finish second bringing Mercedes-EQ back into contention for the Teams’ title
Pole-sitter Alex Lynn picked up a second career podium finishing third. After challenging Dennis for the lead, a lock-up caused the Mahindra Racing driver to lose time before being overtaken by de Vries
Reigning champion António Félix da Costa of DS TECHEETAH finished eighth, closing the gap to within one point of Bird in the Drivers’ standings
Fastest Lap Group in Qualifying (1 point)
André Lotterer – 1:23.900
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
Julius Baer Pole Position (3 points)
Alex Lynn – 1:23.921
Mahindra Racing
TAG Heuer Fastest Lap (1 point)
René Rast – 1:22.340
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
BMW I ANDRETTI MOTORSPORT – JAKE DENNIS
“After such a strong qualifying, to now get the win is just sensational. I made a special helmet for this weekend, a British helmet and I’m just over the moon. It was a brilliant job by the whole team. We took a risk with the strategy, we could have played it safe but we felt like we had better pace than Mahindra and it paid off. Because it wasn’t such an energy limited race, I could do five laps fully pushing and this allowed me to create the gap to Lynn. After I saw him make a mistake at turn 10, I thought ‘“here we go for the win’”. I just needed three qualifying type laps and managed to do it and get that 2 second gap and take the win. I’m over the moon.”
MERCEDES-EQ FORMULA E TEAM – NYCK DE VRIES
“I made use of FANBOOST very well today to secure second place and Alex was very kind in that overtake moment as I think he thought we were a bit stronger at that point in the race. It’s great to come back after a pretty difficult time – partly due to own struggles, but also some things out of our control, so it’s really nice to come back here and score a podium, particularly in the way we did it. We felt strong and competitive yesterday and also from qualifying and the wet running today so very pleased to give this back to the team.”
MAHINDRA RACING – ALEX LYNN
“It’s a decent job, we got pole – finished third – with solid pace, but we didn’t have enough for Jake & Nyck. We know the race isn’t our strongest forte, so we have got to be happy with that.”
FINAL CLASSIFICATION
1
Jake Dennis
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
46:50.048
(25)
2
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
+5.341s
(18)
3
Alex Lynn
Mahindra Racing
+6.946s
(18)
4
André Lotterer
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
+10.699s
(13)
5
René Rast
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
+11.427s
(11)
6
Lucas di Grassi
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
+12.233s
(8)
7
Stoffel Vandoorne
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
+17.381s
(6)
8
António Félix da Costa
DS TECHEETAH
+18.457s
(4)
9
Edoardo Mortara
ROKiT Venturi Racing
+30.724s
(2)
10
Pascal Wehrlein
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
+38.240s
(1)
11
Nick Cassidy
Envision Virgin Racing
+43.475s
12
Jean-Éric Vergne
DS TECHEETAH
+48.025s
13
Robin Frijns
Envision Virgin Racing
+51.037s
14
Maximilian Günther
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
+55.105s
15
Mitch Evans
Jaguar Racing
+57.579s
16
Oliver Turvey
NIO 333 FE Team
+58.624s
17
Joel Eriksson
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
+59.945s
18
Sérgio Sette Câmara
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
+1:00.439s
DSQ
Sébastien Buemi
Nissan e.dams
DSQ
Oliver Rowland
Nissan e.dams
DNF
Alexander Sims
Mahindra Racing
DNF
Sam Bird
Jaguar Racing
DNF
Norman Nato
ROKiT Venturi Racing
DNF
Tom Blomqvist
NIO 333 FE Team
2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
DRIVER STANDINGS
Sam Bird
Jaguar Racing
81
António Félix da Costa
DS TECHEETAH
80
Jake Dennis
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
79
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes-EQ
77
Robin Frijns
Envision Virgin Racing
76
Edoardo Mortara
ROKiT Venturi Racing
74
Rene Rast
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
72
Nick Cassidy
Envision Virgin Racing
70
Jean-Eric Vergne
DS TECHEETAH
68
Lucas di Grassi
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
62
Pascal Wehrlein
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
61
Stoffel Vandoorne
Mercedes-EQ
60
Mitch Evans
Jaguar Racing
60
Oliver Rowland
Nissan e.dams
59
Maximilian Günther
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
54
Alex Lynn
Mahidnra Racing
52
André Lotterer
TAG Heuer Porsche
45
Alexander Sims
Mahidnra Racing
44
Nico Müller
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
30
Sébastien Buemi
Nissan e.dams
20
Norman Nato
ROKiT Venturi Racing
17
Oliver Turvey
NIO 333 FE Team
13
Sérgio Sette Câmara
DRAGON / PESNKE AUTOSPORT
12
Tom Blomqvist
NIO 333 FE Team
5
Joel Eriksson
DRAGON / PESNKE AUTOSPORT
0
2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
TEAM STANDINGS
DS TECHEETAH
148
Envision Virgin Racing
146
Jaguar Racing
141
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
137
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
134
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
133
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
106
Mahindra Racing
96
ROKiT Venturi Racing
91
Nissan e.dams
79
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
42
NIO 333 FE TEAM
18
