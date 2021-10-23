Hans Becking and Jose Dias of Buff Scott MTB claimed another stage victory at the 2021 Absa Cape Epic, following up their Stage 4 triumph with an equally impressive display to claim Stage 5 in Wellington.

Martin Frey and Simon Stiebjahn (BULLS 2) finished second, with Yellow Jersey overall leaders Matt Beers and Jordan Sarrou (NinetyOne-songo-Specialized) taking third on the day.

In the women’s it was another near-perfect ride from Sina Frei & Laura Stigger (NinetyOne-songo-Specialized) as they claimed their sixth stage win of the event. Candice Lill and fellow South African Mariske Strauss finished 1 minute and 43 seconds behind them, followed by team Salusmed and the duo Ariane Lüthi and Robyn de Groot.

STAGE 5 – MEN STAGE 5 – WOMEN 1. Buff Scott MTB / Hans BECKING (NED #6-1) & José DIAS (POR #6-2) 03:56:04.0 1. 91-Songo-Specialized / Sina FREI (SUI #54-1) & Laura STIGGER (AUT #54-2) 04:51:16.7 2. BULLS 2 / Martin FREY (GER #5-1) & Simon STIEBJAHN (GER #5-2) 03:57:36.9 +00:01:32.9 2. Faces CST / Candice LILL (RSA #51-1) & Mariske STRAUSS (RSA #51-2) 04:52:59.8 +00:01:43.1 3. NinetyOne-songo-Specialized / Jordan SARROU (FRA #3-1) & Matthew BEERS (RSA #3-2) 03:57:39.0 +00:01:34.9 3. Salusmed / Ariane LÜTHI (SUI #50-1) & Robyn DE GROOT (RSA #50-2) 05:02:44.1 +00:11:27.4

