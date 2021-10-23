Cambodia picked up their first win in Group K of the qualifying campaign for the AFC U23 Asian Cup when they beat Hong Kong 4-2 at the J-Village Mini Stadium yesterday.

Both teams were relentless for much of the first half before Cambodia prised open the lead, off Chanthea Sieng with five minutes left to the breather.

Sieng then doubled the advantage for Cambodia nine minutes into the second half before Lim Pisoth and Min Ratanak hit the target in the 56th and 62nd minute for them to be comfortable at 4-0 in front.

And while Hong Kong managed to steal two late goals off Jordan Lam (82nd and 93rd), it could not prevent Cambodia from taking the full points.

With the win, Cambodia have set themselves up against hosts Japan for a place in the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup with the decisive match set for 26 October 2021.

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...