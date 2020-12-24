Soong Joo Ven and Iskandar Zulkarnain will be on a different path in their chase for the men’s singles honours at the Top Glove Purple League Pro-Am 2020 – following the official draw for the inaugural event this morning.

Joo Ven who has been ranked as the top shuttler has been drawn to play Misbun Ramadan Misbun in the Top 16 while Iskandar Zulkarnain as the tournament’s second seed, will face Teh Zi Yi.

Yeoh Seng Zoe, who was placed as the 3/4 seed, will do battle against Lim Chi Wing while another 3/4 seed Tan Jia Wei has been drawn to play Muhd ​​Izzuddin Shamsul Muzli as they hunt for the best eight slots to the quarterfinals.

The route is more balanced for the top seeds in the men’s doubles with top seed Ahmad Maziri Mazlan-Arif Abdul Latif set to play Tan Jia Wei-Tan Kok Xian.

If Ahmad Maziri-Arif excelled to the top 16 round and then managed to get past the quarterfinals, they are likely to meet the 3/4 choice, Iskandar Zulkarnain-Nur Muhd ​​Azriyn Ayup in the semi-finals.

Iskandar and Azriyn will start the men’s doubles against Ameer Amri Zulkarnain-Muhd Syamil Idham.

Meanwhile, No. 2 seed Shia Chun Kang-Wong Tei Ci will start their campaign against Lee Jian Yi-Lim Kim Wah.

The match schedule for the mixed doubles is also no less interesting with the two top doubles expected to face no obstacles to progress to the semifinals.

Top seed Lim Tze Jian-Gan Jing Err will meet Ahmad Maziri Mazlan in their opening tie and where they will be expected to play 3/4 seed Mohd Arif Abdul Latif-Desiree Siow should they make the quarterfinals.

A similar route awaits No. 2 seed Wong Tien Ci-Lim Chiew Sien, who will take on Tan Yi Han-Ng Qi Xuan in their first game of the tournament.

And should Tien Ci and Chiew Sien progress further, they will take on 3/4 seed Tan Kopk Xian-Wong Kha Yan in the quarterfinals.

Top Glove Purple League Pro-Am 2020 is scheduled from 29 December 2020 to 3 January 2021 at the Precinct 11 Neighbourhood Complex, Putrajaya.

From 29 to 31 December 2020, the tournament will take place without the presence of spectators in accordance with the instructions of the National Security Council (MKN) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While for the semifinals scheduled for 1 January 2021 and the final as well as the 3rd/4th classification matches on 2 and 3 January 2021, the decision on whether to allow spectators will be announced later.

In spite of the current situation with COVID-19, MPL took the initiative to organize Top Glove Purple League Pro-Am 2020, sponsored by Top Glove.

This tournament is aimed at creating a competitive platform for professional players who need competition to improve their position in the world rankings.

MPL also thanked the Putrajaya Badminton Club for their support of this event, and this cooperation as a sign of the badminton club and the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) complementing each other to develop the sport.

Purple League Chief Operating Officer Ho Khek Mong believes that after more than half a year of rest, players will be eager to get back into competition.

Therefore, this tournament is definitely an awaited event for local badminton enthusiasts.

Any changes or alterations will be notified from time to time.

PRIZE MONEY

MEN’S DOUBLES & MIXED DOUBLES

Champion- RM15,000

Runner-up – RM8,000

3rd place – RM4,000

4th place – RM2,000

Places 5 – 8 – RM1,000

Places 9 – 16 – RM500

MEN’S SINGLES:

Winner – RM10,000

Runner-up – RM5,000

3rd place – RM2,500

4th place – RM1,500

Places 5 – 8 – RM1,000

Places 9 – 16 – RM500

