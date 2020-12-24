Malaysian head coach Tan Cheng Hoe is hoping that clubs in the Malaysian League would look at the big picture ahead of the 2021 season.

With clubs scrambling to finalise their squad ahead of the Malaysian Super League 2021 kick off on 26 February, the proposed centralised training camp in mid-January could be a cause for concern.

The centralised training camp is planned for 15-26 January 2021.

Cheng Hoe said that he is well aware of the challenge in gathering the players as they need to get the ‘green light’ from their respective clubs.

However, he said that all parties need to understand the current national football agenda.

“I really hoped the clubs would release the players for the centralised training camp because this is not for myself but for the national team. So, we really hope that clubs’ coaches will allow the release of players to participate in the training camp for only ten days,” said Cheng Hoe.

Malaysia will play in two Group G matches of the 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup qualifiers against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Vietnam in March.

They are currently in second place in Group G with nine points behind leader Vietnam with 11 points, while Thailand are in third with eight points.- By Siti Zafirah Kamal

