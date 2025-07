The Malaysia League 2025/26 season will start on 8 August 2025.

The kickoff will be the Charity Cup match between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Selangor FC at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, which will also count as the first fixture of the Super League.

The Super League 2025/26 campaign is expected to conclude on 16 May 2026, which is approximately 10 months of competition, compared to the previous season’s 14-month period.

