Doriane Pin appointed Development Driver for Team Peugeot TotalEnergies

2025 F1 Academy Champion to contribute to the development of the PEUGEOT 9X8 Hypercar

Set to take part in the 2026 FIA WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain this November

Team Peugeot TotalEnergies is proud to announce that Doriane Pin, widely recognized as one of motorsport’s most exciting young racing talents, will become one of the team’s Development Drivers. Pin will also take part in the 2026 FIA World Endurance Championship Rookie Test in Bahrain this November, contributing valuable insight and feel to the continuous development of the PEUGEOT 9X8 Hypercar.

A Rising Star in Global Motorsport

Doriane Pin has rapidly established an impressive record in international racing. Pin recently claimed the 2025 F1 Academy Championship after a commanding season capped by a decisive final round in Las Vegas.

Building on a strong history that includes the 2022 Ferrari Challenge Europe title, and a class win at the 24 Hours of Spa; Pin has demonstrated exceptional versatility across endurance racing and singleseater categories.

Two seasons in F1 Academy yielded seven wins, nine podiums, and five pole positions, underlining both consistency and competitiveness.

A New Chapter with PEUGEOT

In joining Team Peugeot TotalEnergies as Development Driver, Pin brings fresh energy and a sharp, adaptable driving approach to the team’s technical program. This new role adds to her already impressive experience, while offering the opportunity to collaborate directly with a top‑level FIA WEC manufacturer.

Pin will take part in multiple simulator sessions and work closely with engineering teams as the PEUGEOT 9X8 continues to refine its performance. These sessions will deepen Pin’s understanding of the PEUGEOT 9X8 in preparation for her first on‑track outing with Team Peugeot TotalEnergies at the FIA WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain this November, offering valuable real‑world experience to complement simulator work.

Doriane Pin, Development Driver, Team Peugeot TotalEnergies:

“Joining Team Peugeot TotalEnergies as a Development Driver is a great source of pride for me. Being able to contribute to the development of the PEUGEOT 9X8 represents a real opportunity. My goal is to learn as much as possible, fully integrate into the team, and bring my commitment and perspective to help contribute to the success of the project. It’s a big step toward my goals, and I’m determined to make the most of it with the ambition of becoming an official driver.”

Emmanuel Esnault, Team Principal, Team Peugeot TotalEnergies:

“We are thrilled to welcome Doriane to the Peugeot Sport family. Doriane’s track record and dynamic approach make her a fantastic addition to our development program. We’re looking forward to the new perspectives she will bring as we continue refining the 9X8 and we are eager to see her get behind the wheel during the FIA WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain this November.”

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