Karys Gan Way Syuen and Shahadryl Bin Suhaime celebrated double wins at the recent seventh Qualifying Round of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championship (AJBC) 2025 powered by MoveNow, winning both the singles and doubles events in the U-13 Girls’ and U-13 Boys’ categories respectively.

Karys, who hails from SMJK Chong Hwa KL, took the top spot in the Girls’ U-13 Singles, while her doubles partner Haydee Chong Wei Ee of Chong Hwa (Private) High School finished as runners-up. Karys and Haydee then teamed up to win the Girls’ U-13 Doubles by beating Denise Hang Xuan Chee from SJKC Pooi Ming and Quennie Lee Yin Xian of SJKC Perting.

“It was a great achievement for sure, considering that at the Kuala Lumpur level, we have different partners,” said Haydee and Karys, who have been playing as a doubles pair for just a year.

Shahadryl Bin Suhaime of SK Sungai Isap also clinched a double during the tournament, winning the Boys’ U-13 Singles defeating Chan Teng Zhen from International School Kuantan and partnered Ling Ming Sheng from SMJK Tanah Puteh in the Boys’ U-13 Doubles to overcome Chai Zheng Leong from SMJK Chong Hwa KL and Goh Xing Hao of SMK Seri Bintang Selatan KL.

In the Girls’ U-15 Singles category, Chong Wan Xin from SMK Air Putih beat Soloshne Devi A/P Parameswaran of SMK Sri Bintang Utara for the title. Wan Xin battled hard in the Girls’ U-15 Doubles as well with Fong Hui E, also from SMK Air Putih, but the duo ultimately lost to Goh Wen Xuan of SMK Kepong Baru KL and Law Kai Ling of Kuen Cheng High School KL.

Meanwhile, Marcus Hang Yug Hwei from Sekolah Menengah Tanah Putih came out tops in the Boys’ U-15 Singles after defeating Teoh Chong Yee of Regent International School. The Boys’ U-15 Doubles title went to Ahmad Aqil Shafwan of SMK Abu Bakar Temerloh and Lim Sheng Xiang from SMK Tanah Putih, who prevailed over Eng Jia Kang and Teoh Chong Yee from Regent International School.

A total of 302 players took part in this Qualifying Round, the seventh of 10 rounds which will culminate in the year-end Grand Finals.

The Grand Finals of the AJBC 2025 powered by MoveNow, featuring U-13 and U-15 finalists from all the Qualifying Rounds, will take place in Kuala Lumpur from 5 – 9 November 2025. Each round will see 24 players qualifying for the finals. The U-11 players will not advance to the Grand Finals.

As in previous years, players participating in the Qualifying Rounds are not required to pay any entrance fees. The top three winners in the Qualifying Rounds, for all age categories, will earn RM500, RM300 and RM150 (singles) and RM600, RM400 and RM200 (doubles). Players finishing in the top three at the Grand Finals will pocket RM1,000, RM600 and RM300 (singles) and RM1,200, RM800 and RM400 (doubles).

Registration for the AJBC powered by MoveNow Qualifying Round 8 in Kedah will open on 2 September 2025, while Qualifying Round 9 in Kelantan and Qualifying Round 10 in Penang will be open for registration on 9 and 17 September 2025 respectively. The AJBC powered by MoveNow is supported by the Sports, Co-curricular and Arts Division, Ministry of Education Malaysia and the Badminton Association of Malaysia.

For more information and those who are keen to participate in the AJBC powered by MoveNow, please visit www.allianz.com.my/ajbc

