The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 Trophy Tour continues its regional journey in Malaysia this week, with the iconic trophy to be showcased at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show 2026 from June 12 to 15 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

The Trophy Tour forms part of the build-up to the Hyundai Cup™, the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary from July 24 to August 26.

Fans and exhibition visitors will have the opportunity to view the coveted trophy that will be lifted by the next Hyundai Cup™ champions when it is displayed at the Hyundai Booth, Level 2, Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kompleks MITEC, 8 Jalan Dutamas 2, Kompleks Kerajaan, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show 2026 Media Day is on Thursday, June 11. Exhibition hours will be from 10.00am to 8.00pm on June 11 and 15, and from 10.00am to 10.00pm on June 12, 13 and 14.

Visitors’ entry to the exhibition is subject to the purchase of an event pass.

A variety of interactive activities at Hyundai’s exhibition area, including test drives of the global smart mobility leader’s latest vehicles, football-themed activities and photo opportunities with the Hyundai Cup™ trophy during its scheduled appearances, will be featured throughout the five-day exhibition.

Following its stop in Kuala Lumpur, the Trophy Tour will continue its journey across ASEAN with visits to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on July 18 and Kota Kasablanka, Indonesia on July 25. The trophy will also be displayed at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2026 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD City, Tangerang, on July 29, August 1 to 2 and August 8 to 9.

Vietnam are the defending champions of the Hyundai Cup™ following their 5-3 aggregate victory over Thailand in the final two years ago.

Stay up to date about the Hyundai Cup™ 2026 Trophy Tour on the official ASEAN United FC digital platforms – aseanutdfc.com and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and X.

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