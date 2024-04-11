Dow has announced the extension of its partnership with Jaguar TCS Racing, reinforcing its commitment to advancing sustainable mobility through materials science innovation. The announcement came ahead of Jaguar TCS Racing’s milestone 100th race in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship at the inaugural Tokyo E-Prix on March 30, showcasing the team’s shared commitment and passion with Dow for pursuing electric vehicle (EV) innovation from the race track to the road.

The two teams began collaborating in 2020 with Dow becoming the team’s Official Materials Science Partner shortly thereafter. Through the extended partnership, Dow MobilityScience™ and Jaguar TCS Racing engineers will continue to work together to integrate next-gen materials that will advance the performance and efficiency of the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 electric race car. Dow continues to work with Jaguar TCS Racing on several primary areas of focus including Thermal Management, Adhesion and EMI (electromagnetic interference).

“Collaboration stands as the cornerstone for forging a sustainable automotive future. From our partnership with Jaguar TCS Racing, to our growing number of technical partnerships with OEMs beyond the sporting arena, it’s evident that aligning with the entire automotive supply chain is the fastest way to realizing a future where mobility is safer, smarter and more efficient.” – JON PENRICE, DOW MOBILITYSCIENCE™ PRESIDENT

“We are delighted and hugely proud to be announcing the extension to our valued and highly successful partnership with Dow, and the timing couldn’t be better ahead of celebrating our team’s 100th race in Formula E. The coming together of two purpose-driven brands like ours can be an incredible vehicle for change. In the time that we’ve worked together, we have already made great strides in innovating and advancing sustainable technologies and performance for automotive customers around the world. Now we look ahead to the future, where this strategic partnership will not only continue to improve the performance of our all-electric Jaguar Formula E race cars, as well as influence the future of e-mobility.” – JAMES BARCLAY, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF JLR MOTORSPORT, AND JAGUAR TCS RACING TEAM PRINCIPAL

