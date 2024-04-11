With effect from Matchweek 3, the Deloitte Women’s Premier League 2024 season will operate across two venues. Matches will be held at Choa Chu Kang Stadium on Saturdays and ITE College East on Sundays.

This weekend, all teams (except BG Tampines, who will be having their bye this Matchweek 3) will compete at Yishun Stadium and ITE College East respectively on Sunday, 14 April 2024 in Matchweek 3.

Hougang will face off against Lion City Sailors at 5 pm, followed by Albirex Niigata (S) battling Tiong Bahru at 7:30 pm at Yishun Stadium.

Balestier Khalsa will meet Still Aerion at 5pm, while Tanjong Pagar United will face off Geylang International at 7.30pm at ITE College East.

The updated list of fixtures can be found here.

