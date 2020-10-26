A 1-1 draw against Phnom Penh Crown FC last night could not prevent Boeung Ket FC from lifting the Metfone Cambodia League 2020 crown.

A long pass from deep saw Victo running past the entire Boeung Ket defence to give Phnom Penh the well-deserved lead.

But Boeung Ket did not give up where after a string of near misses, a slow to clear Phnom Penh defence allowed Dzarma Bata Debiro to stab the ball home deep in injury time (90+7) for the 1-1 draw.

The one point was enough for Boeung Ket to stay top of the MCL 2020 on the same 41 points with defending champions Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng in second place.

But Boeung Ket took the title on head to head against Svay Rieng for their fourth crown following those in 2012, 2016 and 2017.

RESULTS

Bati Youth drew with Electricite Du Cambodge 1-1

Kirivong Sok Sen Chey beat Asia Euro United 3-1

Angkor Tiger beat Soltilo Angkor 5-2

Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng beat Nagaworld 4-0

Phnom Penh Crown drew with Boeung Ket FC 1-1

National Defense beat Visakha 2-0

