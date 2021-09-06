A 2-2 draw against All Stars in their final round-robin fixture was enough to give Thailand Futsal national team a well-earned win of the SAT International Futsal Championship that concluded this evening at the Show DC Hall 1.

The win would surely go a long way towards providing the Thais with the right frame of mind as they head out to Lithuania this week for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Against All Stars, it was the Thai national side who drew first blood as early as the third minute through Apiwat Chaemcharoen before the precocious Mohammad Osamanmusa then slotted the second goal in the 27th minute.

But All Stars finally got their act together for Udson Goncalves Vieira to score their first goal of the game just a minute later as Raimundo Helio Neto then slotted the well-played equaliser right at the end.

While Thailand grabbed the title and All Stars the runners-up spot, it was Chile who came in third in the competition after their 2-0 win over Oman.

Two late goals from Felipe Escobar (31st minute) and Frank Carrasco (36th) were enough for the Chileans to avoid the wooden spoon tag.

SAT INTERNATIONAL FUTSAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2021

RESULTS and FIXTURES

2 Sept: Thailand 7-0 Oman

3 Sept: Chile 0-3 All Stars

4 Sept: Chile 1-6 Thailand

5 Sept: Oman 2-4 All Stars

6 Sept: Oman 0-2 Chile / Thailand 2-2 All Stars

