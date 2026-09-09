Black Steel FC Papua took Group A of the Fire Dragon Futsal Championship 2026, as former Myanmar Futsal League champions MIU FC won Group B at the end of the preliminary rounds at the Thuwunna Stadium.

Joining Black Steel in the semifinals from Group A are YCDC Dream Team FC and YRG FC from Group B, from Myanmar.

Both Lucky FC from Cambodia and Black Pearl Academy from Thailand ended their campaign in the Fire Dragon Futsal Championship 2026 in third place in Group A and Group B, respectively.

In the final game of Group A, Black Steel smashed YCDC Dream Team FC 6-2 with goals from Nur Ardiansyah in the third minute, an own goal from Cristian (19th), Adityas (21st), Matheus (31st), Abas Wagab (33rd), and Holypaul Septinus (38th).

YCDC Dream Team scored twice through Cristian (25th minute) and Aung Zin Oo (34th).

In the meantime, MIU FC made sure of their place at the top of Group B after beating M2K FC 3-2.

MIU FC found the target through Satt Wai Yan in the tenth minute, Sai Sithu Tun (11th) and Kyaw Zin Htet (24th), as M2K FC replied off Htet Walar (31st) and Min Chit Thu (32nd).

In the semifinals tomorrow, Black Steel Papua will face YRG FC, and MIU up against YCDC Dream Team.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #MFF

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