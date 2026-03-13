Armand “Mondo” Duplantis set his 15th men’s pole vault world record on Thursday evening at his very own indoors Mondo Classic event in Uppsala as he produced an incredible 6.31m leap in front of his home Swedish club fans. Here is all you need to know:



– Duplantis last set the world record with a prodigious outdoors 6.30m leap in Tokyo last September in winning his third consecutive title in the pole vault at the 2025 World Athletics Championships.



– The US-born Swede, who has chosen to represent his mother Helena’s homeland, has not lost a major final since the World Athletics Championship in Doha back in 2019 – an astonishing run of success.



– He went into last night’s event eager to claim his second world record on Swedish soil – after Stockholm’s 6.28m vault on June 15 last year – on the back of a new runway technique that increased to 22 steps, something he has barely practiced.



– Up against the likes of young Greek talent Emmanouil Karalis, two-time former world champion Sam Kendricks and promising Norwegian Sondre Guttormsen, Duplantis first cleared the bar at 5.65m.



– He next went over at 5.90m on his first attempt alongside four other vaulters, however it was only Guttormsen who cleared 6m at his third attempt as Hendricks, his fellow American Zachery Bradford and Australian Kurtis Marschall all failed.



– With Guttormsen failing all three attempts at 6.08m, Duplantis sailed over to win the event then went straight to the new mark of 6.31m which he also cleared at the first attempt to bank his first world record in front of his home club crowd.



– His 15th world record in front of a packed IFU Arena aged just 26 is a staggering feat added on to his six world titles (indoors and outdoors), two Olympic titles and three coveted World Athlete of the Year awards.



– He declared: “This is my house. This means so much to me. Every time I’m on track, I represent me, my family, and you. I feel so proud to be able to do this in front of you.”



– His father and trainer Greg revealed: “Mondo is a good runner and 22 steps gives him the ability to use his speed. I think he is going to jump higher, a lot higher.”



Mondo Classic 2026 result

1) Armand Duplantis (SWE) 6.31m

2) Sondre Guttmorsen (NOR) 6.00m

3) Zachery Bradford (USA) 5.90m