Two early goals gave Singapore a hard-earned 2-1 win over Cambodia on the second matchday of Group A of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024.At the National Stadium in Singapore, the host went ahead in the ninth minute through Faris Ramli before Shawal Anuar added the second goal seven minutes later.The visiting Cambodia side scored their only goal of the game in the 59th minute through Sieng Chanthea. #AFF

