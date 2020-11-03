An early Ronachai Chungwongsuk goal gave PTT Chonburi Bluewave a hard fought 1-0 win over Suratthani in the Futsal Thai League 2020 this week.

The Thai international slotted home the only goal of the game in the ninth of play to give Bluewave their 16th win from 18 matches played.

Heading into the final lap of the season, Bluewave have picked up 48 points – four points ahead of second-placed Port FC, who were disappointingly held to a 2-2 draw by Royal Navy.

The score at the end of the first half was 1-1 with Royal Navy’s Wipusana Piamsawat 22nd minute strike being cancelled out by Rian Feitose Gomes a minute later.

An own goal from Kittikorn Supapaporn in the 28th minute handed the advantage to Port but Royal Navy were quick to draw level a minute later through Itthicha Paphaphan.

RESULTS

Tha Kham Cold Room beat BKC Prachinburi Highway 7-2

Phetchaburi Rajabhat beat Kasem Bundit 2-0

Cat FC beat Thammasat Stallions 1-0

Bangkok City FC beat Singha Samut Sakhorn 5-4

PTT Bluewave Chonburi beat Surat Thani 1-0

Royal Navy drew with Port ASM 2-2

Northeast drew with Bangkok BTS 1-1

