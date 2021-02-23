Through the Tutong District Amateur Football Association (TDAFA), positive steps have been taken to increase the number of referees in Brunei Darussalam.

This was highlighted by Pengiran Aliudin Pengiran Tajuddin, an Exco Member of the National FA of Brunei Darussalam (NFABD) at the launch of the basic football referee course recently.

“Congratulations to all the hardworking TDAFA committee members in organising this course especially to TDAFA President Othman Ghazali and also to NFABD Referee Director (Abdul Razak Anuar) and his instructors,” said Aliudin to the Borneo Bulletin.

A total of ten referees are taking part in the course that is being organised by the Brunei Darussalam Referee Association in collaboration with NFABD and TDAFA.

