The Charge is on as the covers come off to reveal the first studio images of the Red Bull Racing RB16B in the Team’s iconic matte livery.

The first reveal of the 2021 charger comes as the Team aims to carry the momentum of 2020 into the new season in a bid to fight for this year’s title with Max Verstappen and his new teammate Sergio Perez at the wheel.

